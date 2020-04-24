Mayor Suarez: Residents can soon apply for financial assistance up to $1,500 for rent, utilities

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has announced a financial assistance program will soon be available for those struggling to pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a virtual conference held on Friday morning, Suarez said some residents will be able to apply for a payment of up to $1,500.

“Eligible residents who are at 60% of the area median income or below can apply for this assistance,” Suarez said. “They can get up to $1,500 of rent assistance and/or utility assistance that will be paid directly to the landlord and/or the utility company.”

City leaders said the plan may be the first of it’s kind to be implemented in the U.S.

Suarez said an online system to apply for the financial assistance will be up and running soon, and money could be paid out by the middle of May.

