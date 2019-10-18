Mayor of Doral says making sure G-7 summit runs successfully is his goal

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Mayor of Doral avoided the controversy surrounding the G-7 summit being hosted at President Trump’s resort, but instead he said he is focused on the event running smoothly.

City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez spoke out on Thursday about hosting the leaders of the world’s seven leading economies at the Trump National Doral Miami.

“That’s a question that I leave to those in Washington D.C. in partisan politics to answer,” said Bermudez. “My role as mayor is and will continue to be in an nonpartisan role, which is where I serve to make sure that this event goes off as successfully as possible.”

He said he appreciates the opportunity to have the event being held in the city.

The G-7 summit will take place June 10 through 12 in 2020.

