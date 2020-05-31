Mayor: Miami-Dade County beaches will not reopen Monday due to unrest associated with protests

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Beaches in Miami-Dade County will not reopen on June 1, the mayor announced.

“Following the unrest associated with protests in our community, I have decided to postpone the reopening of beaches in Miami-Dade County, originally scheduled for Monday, June 1st,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement.

Miami-Dade County beaches will not reopen tomorrow as planned because of the unrest association with protests, according to Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Gimenez said the beaches will remain closed until the curfew order is lifted.

Apartment pools, condominium pools, and other private community pools managed by homeowners associations may still open as planned.

Pools located at Goulds Park, A.D. Barnes Park and Oak Grove Park will reopen.

Gimenez also added that the curfew will be extended to cover the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., effective today. Cities may enforce stricter curfews.

