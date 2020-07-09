Mayor Gimenez signs $14 million agreement for 250 additional contact tracers in Miami-Dade County

(WSVN) - As the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise each day, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is bringing more contact tracers to South Florida.

On Thursday morning, Gimenez announced he signed a $14 million agreement to have 250 more contact tracers in Miami-Dade County.

The agreement will have the contact tracers working until the end of 2020.

Contact tracers work to determine where COVID-19 is spreading in the community.

Gimenez said the contact tracers will work for the Florida Department of Health and will be paid by Miami-Dade County funds received from the federal CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.