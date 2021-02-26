Mayor Daniella Levine Cava unveils strategy to tackle rising sea levels

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says sea level rise will be made a priority from now on.

“Well, here it is! It’s historic, yes it is,” the mayor said during a media conference on Friday morning.

Levine Cava held the event next to Miami’s Little River, announcing a countywide pledge to tackle the pressing problem.

“This is our existential challenge,” Levine Cava said. “This is the one that trumps them all. We must attend to our future, our resilient future, to continue to have all the success and enjoyment of paradise in our beautiful home.”

“It’s a measurable, trackable, relentless reality,” said Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin.

The mayor called the county’s pledge to tackle rising sea levels one of the most aggressive in the country.

The county identified communities that are most vulnerable and need to be adapted.

The adaptations are said to include major infrastructure improvements that leaders say will ensure safety and sustainability for years to come.

When asked about specific changes and strategies, Levine Cava referred to the plan as a roadmap for how the county will move forward.

“We’ve got a set of principles that will make sure that we’re safer, that it’s more equitable as we build, that we reduce environmental pollution, that we’re flexible to changing conditions [and] that we build with nature,” she said.

Task force leaders said the consequences of rising water levels are already clear across the county and more action cannot wait.

“Now is a new day in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa. “Let’s move forward.”

Levine Cava said money has already been allocated for these type of projects and from now on, her administration will be ensuring that the money is used for sea level rise projects.

