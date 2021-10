(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava is scheduled to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

She left for Scotland, Wednesday.

The mayor will present the county’s newly updated climate action strategy to world leaders.

It includes plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.