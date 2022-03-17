MIAMI (WSVN) - Renters in Miami-Dade who are struggling with rising rent prices will no longer be blindsided by increases.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed a new law on Thursday that gives residents 60 days notice before their rent increases.

The new measure requires landlords to give 60 days notice if the increase is more than 5%.

It also states that residents must be informed 60 days in advance if they are being evicted.

These changes were made in an effort to help with the Affordable Housing Crisis.

On Tuesday, residents gathered together and rallied against the lack of affordable housing in Miami-Dade, especially in the middle of an increase in inflation nationwide.

The United States is seeing a 40-year high in inflation and prices continue to rise.

7News spoke with some people who said now is the time to see change in Miami-Dade County.

“My family’s been here for generations, you know?” one woman said. “There’s so many people that make up the character and the flavor of Miami that are not corporate entities, and we’re bleeding them dry and we’re forcing them to move.”

