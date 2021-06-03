MIAMI (WSVN) - Local officials and members of the LGBTQ kicked off Pride Month in Miami-Dade County.

On Wednesday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava raised the Pride flag outside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center for the first time.

She described the event as a visual representation of the community’s diversity.

“We are the community that is always welcoming, affirming and inclusive so I proudly fly the flag today,” she said.

Miami-Dade County will fly the flag every day for the first two weeks of June before switching to the progress flag for the last two weeks.

The Progress flag has the colors black and brown to represent LGBTQ communities of color, along with the transgender pride colors of pink, light blue and white.

Several police agencies also attended the event showcasing squad vehicles decorated for the month-long celebration.

