Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosts first public event after being sworn in

MIAMI (WSVN) - Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosted her first public event after being sworn in.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez introduced her to an energized crowd at Bayfront Park, Tuesday night.

“I want to be mayor because I want people to celebrate. I want them to have a good quality of life. I want them to love across neighborhoods, across ethnicities and races and incomes and occupations,” she said. “I know that when we are in the worst of times, the best comes out in us.”

Levine Cava emphasized her commitment to creating partnerships between the 30+ cities in the county.

