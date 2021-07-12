SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers have found four additional victims at the building collapse site in Surfside bringing the death toll to 94.

Monday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced another four victims had been found in the rubble overnight.

The mayor also said search and recovery efforts were paused briefly due to lightning.

“We do expect ongoing inclement weather over the next few days so we expect that there will be a few brief pauses,” Levine Cava said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.