SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers have found three additional victims at the partial building collapse site in Surfside after the demolition of the remaining part of the building.

Monday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced another three victims had been found in the rubble overnight.

The discoveries bring the total number of dead to 27.

“Since the first responders were able to resume their work on the collapse last night, we have very sadly recovered three additional victims,” Levine Cava said. “The total number of confirmed deaths is now at 27.”

The mayor also said 191 people have been accounted for, while 118 remain unaccounted for.

Levine Cava said Sunday night’s demolition went “exactly as planned.”

“Last night’s demolition of the remaining portion of the Champlain Towers South was executed exactly as planned,” she said. “The demolition began at 10:30 p.m. and the building fell, as was planned, towards Collins Avenue. Only dust landed on the existing pile.”

Officials were given the all-clear about an hour later and at around midnight, work resumed at the site.

“By 1 a.m., we were in full search and rescue operation mode,” said Levine Cava.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.