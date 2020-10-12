MAST Academy cancels in-person classes after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Maritime and Science Technology Academy has announced all in-person classes have been canceled after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

MAST Academy made the announcement on Twitter, Monday morning.

Urgent news Makos!!! We are officially back online fully. Do not show up to school. The campus is closed till further notice. pic.twitter.com/fXAnCyFl5C — MAST (@MAST_Academy) October 12, 2020

The district also released a statement about the school returning to fully online campuses, reading in part, “As we communicated with the school’s students, parents and employees yesterday, two MAST students have tested positive for COVID-19. In an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, schoolhouse instruction has pivoted to online learning to ensure that all individuals who came in close contact with the two students are notified, through the District’s school investigation and contact tracing protocols.”

Miami-Dade County Public School officials also said the school has been thoroughly sanitized.

MAST Academy is the most recent school in the district to report cases of COVID-19.

The other M-DCPS campuses to report coronavirus cases include:

William Lehman Elementary

Zora Neale Hurston Elementary

Poinciana Park Elementary

Charles D. Wyche Jr. Elementary

Flagami Elementary School

North Dade Center for Moden Languages Elementary

Coral Park Elementary

Royal Green Elementary

