Massive solidarity rally held in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of protesters filled the streets of Miami Beach Saturday, as they joined the global marches to change gun laws.

Organizers said approximately 2,500 people of all ages and backgrounds attended the march that began at around 10 a.m. The event is one of many sister rallies held in conjunction with the “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators gathered at Miami Beach Senior High School. From there, participants walked while holding signs and banners.

“We want change,” they chanted over and over again.

Parents said they are tired of wondering whether their children will be safe. “We send our children to school thinking they’re going to be safe, and now we even have to question that,” said Miami Beach resident Lisa Burgoyne.

Local students told 7News they no longer want to live in fear. “We don’t even know if we’re going to come back home,” said a teenage girl. “It’s something really scary.”

The rally continued at Collins Park, where protesters continue to call for gun reform.

Local leaders took the stage and addressed the large crowd.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho energized demonstrators.

“Today is the day when we say not a single additional kid will be killed in the streets, in the schools of our great nation,” he said.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber were also on hand.

Among the crowd listening to the speeches were local teens who are now dedicating their futures to pushing for gun law reform — and older generations are backing them up.

Emily Estefan, the daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, also spoke at the rally.

“Schools are sanctuaries of learning,” she said.

Hip-hop artist Flo Rida also appeared at the event.

7News cameras captured participants as they stood and listened to the speakers, a sight that underscores the magnitude of the movement that was created after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

