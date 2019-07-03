Massive holes swallow trucks outside Orlando business

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say several construction vehicles have fallen into a large hole that formed between two lakes near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release on Wednesday morning that it’s not yet known whether it’s a sinkhole or a fracture caused by something else.

The Florida Environmental Protection Division has been notified and will investigate.

Deputies tell WFTV that one of the holes outside Florida Trailer Services is at least 30 yards (27 meters) wide.

Officials say no one was injured.

