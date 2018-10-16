Massive gator strolls on Florida golf course

PALMETTO, Fla. (WSVN) — This alligator is no stranger to the spotlight, but its sheer size still manages to surprise those who cross its path.

The giant gator, nicknamed “Chubbs,” is a longtime resident of the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida. At 15 feet long, the massive reptile stops golfers in their tracks when they spot it.

Sage Stryczny is the latest golfer to spot Chubbs, and captured video of the gator over the weekend during a round of golf with his father.

Chubbs first went viral in 2016, but the golf course’s general manager tells Fox 13 the giant gator has lived at Buffalo Creek for a long time.

“He doesn’t hurt anybody. He’s got a giant reservoir to go to,” said Ken Powell. “If you’re on foot, you don’t want to be that close.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.