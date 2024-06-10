MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire around 8:15 a.m., and began rescuing residents from the building’s balconies, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.

Suarez said arriving first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation. They offered few other details, other than calling it an “isolated incident.”

“We arrived on the scene, we found that one person has been shot, that person has been transported to JMH hospital,” he said. “At the same time, our firefighters responded to this fire and saw that this fire was escalating in intensity. They rescued several people, including some people that were rescued from their balconies.”

Two firefighters, Suarez said, were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. The firefighters are in stable condition.

Some residents were also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Suarez also said the fire was the largest residential fire in the city in the last 25 years.

“Over 40 units at our department have been deployed. As you can see, multiple angles to attack the fire, but this is a 3-alarm-fire we haven’t had in 25 years,” Suarez said. “So this is something that is obviously a large event for us and they’re doing a heroic job in dealing with it, including rescuing residents throughout this incident.”

City of Miami Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez said crews are working to assess how many residents lived in the building and said they are working with the Red Cross.

Residence who lived near the apartment were told to leave their homes as crews worked to contain the fire.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment Monday afternoon, where the apartment’s roof was burned down. Smoke was still see billowing out of the building.

Crews focused their water hoses to the eastern section of the building as the fire continued to burn.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

“We just want to make sure that everyone knows that we are, this is a unified command,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Chiquita Thomas Butler. “So we are working very closely with the fire department and making sure that everyone is safe, everyone feels secure. This is an isolated incident. We need the public to understand that. It is still very active with everything but we don’t want people to be alarmed, and we are handling it to the best of our abilities.”

Atlantic Housing Management, the company that manages Temple Court apartments, said in a statement that one of their employees was found shot inside the complex.

“We are still determining the cause of these events, and we are checking for other injuries. Police are investigating, and we will help in whatever ways we can,” the management company’s statement said. “We are grieved by all that has happened today, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member and his family and residents of the Temple Court community.” Atlantic Housing Management

A 3-alarm fire requires more than one fire squad, more pumpers and ladder trucks.

A reunification center was established at Jose Marti Park, located at 351 SW 4th Ave.

The roadways surrounding the apartment have been blocked.

