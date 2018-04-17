Massive egg recall includes batch sold at Publix

More than 200 million eggs distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states have been recalled because of they may contain salmonella.

A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday said the eggs shipped from a North Carolina farm may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria can cause nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases , death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.

“Consumers with these eggs shouldn’t eat them,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Twitter. “Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund.”

The notice said Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms was voluntarily recalling the eggs “through an abundance of caution.”

Publix has issued a voluntary recall to the following batch:

The voluntary recall is limited to only the specific production codes listed below. Information regarding Publix Grade A Extra Large Eggs 18pk product affected by this recall: Product name: Publix Grade A Extra Large Eggs 18pk

Package UPC code: 41415 00966

Package lot codes: P1359D 048A, P1359D 049A

Best before date: Apr 02 2018, Apr 03 2018

Customers with the above product are urged not to consume the eggs and to return them to their nearest store for a refund. Customers can also contact the Publix Customer Care at 800-242-1227.

