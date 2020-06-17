Massive crack discovered in bridge in Stuart, stopping traffic

(WSVN) - A crack discovered under a Florida bridge is causing concern of a possible collapse.

Traffic in Stuart came to standstill Wednesday morning after a huge crack developed in the Roosevelt Bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation discovered the crack while doing some routine maintenance.

Structural engineers are still inspecting the bridge, but extensive repairs are expected.

There’s no timetable for when the bridge will be fixed.

