Massive alligator spotted strolling across Florida nature reserve path

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A video of a massive alligator sauntering across a path at a central Florida nature reserve is going viral.

Suzy Griffin Paul was at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Saturday, when she spotted a massive alligator strolling across the path.

Paul uploaded a video of the gator to Facebook.

According to Fox 13, the monster lizard may be a frequently seen gator known to frequenters of the park as “Humpback.”

It hasn’t been confirmed if the reptile is indeed “Humpback,” but it didn’t appear to be alone. In the background of Paul’s video, a second gator could be spotted relaxing on the path.

Paul’s video has since gone viral. As of Thursday morning, the video had over 12,000 shares.

