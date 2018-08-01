Mass to be held for Christopher Columbus student killed in car crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is preparing to come together in memory of a Christopher Columbus student who was killed in a car accident.

A mass will be held in honor of 16-year-old Ari Arteaga Wednesday night at Epiphany Catholic Church at 8235 SW 57th Ave. in Southwest Miami-Dade

Arteaga was a football and baseball player at the school and the son of a University of Miami baseball coach.

The accident happening around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, near Southwest 87th Avenue and 64th Street.

Arteaga’s girlfriend was also injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital where she is now recovering.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.