‘Mass shooting’ at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, authorities say

(CNN) — A shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida, according to CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers, Twitter page.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department called it a “mass shooting” in a tweet—”Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting”

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

“There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. We will update as more information becomes available,” according to the CompLexity tweet.

