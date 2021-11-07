MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida community came together to remember a single mother who, police said, was murdered by a convicted killer.

A special Mass was held Saturday afternoon, at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami in honor of Erika Verdecia.

The 33-year-old Sunrise resident went missing back in September. Her body was pulled from a canal in Davie three weeks later.

The suspect, 54-year-old Eric Pierson has been charged with her murder. Police said Pierson confessed to killing Verdecia on Sept. 25.

Pierson had been released from prison in September of 2020 after serving 27 years for killing two women.

