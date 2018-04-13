Mass casualty drill prepares 1st responders for life-threatening situations

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews participated in training drills at a South Florida college to prepare for any kind of concern on campus.

The mass casualty exercise took place at Broward College’s A. Hugh Adams Central Campus, Friday.

“After a situation like this a couple of months ago with the Parkland shooting,” said student Desiree Castillo, “this helped out a lot as a real-life scenario.”

The drill looked real, with student volunteers acting out a scary scenario.

“We certainly feel safer knowing that they’ll be more prepared for it,” said student Nate Vaughn.

Friday’s scenario reenacted a campus protest being disrupted by a car driving through the crowd.

The drills aim to ensure first responders know what to do in the event of a tragedy.

A second shooter situation was also simulated, with a SWAT team rushing into the building.

First responders practiced the drill in the hopes that this kind of situation does not become a reality.

Students also participated as a learning experience to alert authorities when something doesn’t feel right.

“If your sixth sense is telling you something, your intuition, you definitely want to let someone know to look into it,” said Davie Police Detective Vivian Gallinal.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.