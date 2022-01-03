DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Everyone who sets foot in a Nova Southeastern University campus will be required to wear a mask.

Officials on Sunday confirmed the mask mandate will be enforced, not just at indoor facilities, but outdoor locations as well, regardless of vaccination status.

The university encouraged students and staff to get vaccinated and receive a booster before returning to class on Monday.

NSU is offering a combination of in-person, online and hybrid classes during the spring semester.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

