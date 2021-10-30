MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Catholic high schools in South Florida have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Monday, masks will be optional in some cases at high schools of the Archdiocese of Miami, officials said Friday.

Students and teachers who are fully vaccinated and show proof won’t have to wear masks indoors.

However, face coverings are still required for those who have not received their shots.

Masks will be optional for everyone outdoors.

The changes stem from a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

