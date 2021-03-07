Maskless spring breakers spotted in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, raising COVID concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring breakers spotted without face masks at two popular South Florida destinations have raised concerns that the gatherings could lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

This weekend brought more large crowds to Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7News cameras captured many revelers not wearing masks or following COVID protocols.

More maskless beachgoers were spotted Sunday in Miami Beach.

That city’s leaders are hoping to keep things calm by closing beaches at 7 p.m. and ordering businesses along the beach to shut down by midnight.

