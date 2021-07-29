MIAMI (WSVN) - With the rising number of COVID-19 cases across South Florida, residents and visitors should expect more mask mandates.

On Thursday, people walking in and out of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center could be seen wearing their masks.

“There’s a new variant out so you gotta wear your mask,” said Roger Young, who is vaccinated.

Signs reading “Face mask or face covering must be worn to enter” could be seen by the doorway.

The sight of more masks comes one day after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced masks will be required for people visiting county-run buildings.

“The numbers are clear. These cases are on the rise,” she said. “We must do our part to keep people out of the hospital, and the only way to do that is to vaccinate and take these other protective measures.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising Americans to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Local businesses are following suit, including Macchialina Restaurant in Miami Beach that will enforce mask wearing while indoors.

Masks will also be required when entering Apple stores.

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Thursday afternoon to discuss the next steps to get more citizens vaccinated.

At Jackson Health, 90% of current coronavirus patients are unvaccinated.

“When the healthcare system is overwhelmed, that is extremely dangerous for all of us,” Levine Cava said. “People are getting gravely ill, and they are dying.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.