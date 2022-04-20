(WSVN) - South Florida has lifted mask mandates. As of Tuesday, wearing face coverings have become optional on all transportation.

Face coverings are now optional at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports. The airports are no longer enforcing mask mandates, after it was struck down by a federal judge in Florida.

Most airlines are also following suit.

Masks are also no longer needed on board the Metrorail and Metromover trains. Tri-Rail, Brightline and Amtrak are doing the same.

However, Miami-Dade Transit does encourage anyone with underlying conditions or COVID symptoms to still wear a mask.

The same goes for anyone riding a transit bus in Miami-Dade or Broward County.

Passengers are no longer required to wear a facial covering to climb on board.

There are no more mask mandates for ride share services such as Uber and Lyft, which includes drivers as well as passengers.

Uber also relaxed its no-front-seat policy, which required riders to sit in the back seat to give drivers more space during the pandemic.

Late Tuesday, the Justice Department said it will not appeal the court ruling that ended the nation’s mask mandates, unless the CDC believes masks are still necessary.

