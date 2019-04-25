Maryland man sentenced after being caught on camera tackling pelican in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Maryland man caught on camera tackling a pelican in Key West has been sentenced after he was found guilty of animal cruelty.

A judge ordered 31-year-old William Hardesty to 90 days in the Monroe County Jail, Thursday.

The 31-year-old was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve one year of probation.

The investigation into Hardesty began in March after he posted a video of himself jumping on the pelican on Facebook.

