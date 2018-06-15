Martin County Sheriff’s deputy injured during high-speed chase involving carjacking suspect

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Martin County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured after an armed carjacking suspect crashed into his car during a high-speed chase.

The incident began in Lake Worth, in Palm Beach County, on Friday afternoon. The suspect fled as deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle.

The pursuit came to a violent end when the suspect veered the car into an unmarked Martin County Sheriff’s vehicle, causing the deputy’s car to flip over.

Aerial video from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office showed multiple deputies approaching the suspect with guns drawn.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Juan Carmenate. WPTV reports the injured deputy was airlifted to a nearby hospital following the crash.

PBSO chase into Martin ends in head on collision with deputy veh so of Bridge Rd on Pratt Whitney. Suspect in armed carjacking fired at MCSO deputies. Deputy airlifted. pic.twitter.com/Dw2iwVgoJ7 — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) June 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.