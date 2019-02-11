WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help after a monkey was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the 12-year-old marmoset, named Kali, was taken from the zoo in the overnight hours, early Monday morning.

We need your help finding Kali, who was #stolen from the @PalmBeachZoo this morning. 12-yr-old #Kali looks exactly like this #Goeldi’s #monkey; weighs one pound, & needs medication. Know something? call @CrimeStoppersPB; you can remain anonymous & may be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/VwR2WB2mnF — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) February 11, 2019

Surveillance video captured a suspect walking along the zoo’s perimeter around the time the monkey was stolen. The suspect then appears later walking away from the zoo’s perimeter.

According to zookeepers, they found the mesh of the monkey’s habitat cut open.

Zoo officials said this type of monkey is very sought after, and the monkey has a microchip embedded under its skin.

Palm Beach Zoo Spokesperson Naki Carter said, “These monkeys are very popular on the illegal pet trade. Since she is a female, as far as breeding is concerned, she’s holding a pretty high value upwards of $10,000, I’ve been told.”

Kali weighs about one pound and needs medication from zookeepers.

“She has some anti-inflammatory issues, and as a result, she’s on a specialized diet, so it is of urgency that we have her returned to her zoo family,” Carter said.

The zoo announced Tuesday they would match the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest and the safe return of the monkey.

“People dedicate their lives, the keepers here at the zoo, to take care of these animals,” Carter said. “We would just like to ask if anybody knows something or saw something if they would reach out, we would be very grateful.”

If you have information about the animal’s whereabouts, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.