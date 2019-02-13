Marmoset monkey found safe after vanishing from Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A monkey believed to have been stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo has been found safe.

West Palm Beach Police announced the update on Twitter, early Wednesday.

Kali is home! We will get you details as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone that helped secure her recovery. https://t.co/36AOadF0lg — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) February 13, 2019

The zoo’s President and CEO Margo McKnight credited officers with the safe return.

“We are grateful for the tenacious and passionate detectives and police officers involved in our case,” she said.

The 12-year-old marmoset, named Kali, had been missing since early Monday morning after she was taken from her habitat.

Surveillance video captured a suspect walking along the zoo’s perimeter around the time the monkey was stolen.

The suspect then appears later, walking away from the zoo’s perimeter with a small box or cage.

Vets and animal care staff were worried whoever took her would not be taking care of her properly.

“She is a small primate on a very specialized diet that the general public doesn’t know about because that’s our job to feed them,” said Director of Animal Health Genevieve Dumonceaux. “We had no idea where she was. We knew it looked a little suspicious, more like she was taken than like she had gotten out, so we’re very concerned about where she ended up, who was taking care of her and how they were taking care of her, if she was getting any food or water.”

Kali is believed to be valued as much as $10,000 to breeders in the illegal pet trade.

Police have not yet disclosed if a suspect was taken into custody.

The Palm Beach Zoo said they will be stepping up security and surveillance from now on.

