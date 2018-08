MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a Miami Beach school were greeted by an iconic mascot on their first day.

Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin and pitcher Caleb Smith welcomed students at the Fienberg Fisher K-8 Center as they headed to class, Monday morning.

Students were all smiles as they received goodies and took pictures with the mascot and pitcher.

