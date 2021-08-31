MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have stepped up to the plate to make sure students are prepared as they get back to school.

The team, along with the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, distributed all the essential school tools at the Alpha Charter of Excellence, Tuesday morning.

Billy the Marlin made a surprise appearance as the children waited in line to get their backpacks filled up.

“It’s really important, particularly coming back from COVID, where so many kids weren’t in the classroom, to welcome them back and give them school supplies and resources that our kids need to be successful,” Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director Rocky Egusquiza said.

The organizations have teamed up to hand out supplies at schools across South Florida.

