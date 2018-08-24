MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are making sure students and faculty at a local school have all they need to be ready for class.

The team donated school supplies to Kensington Park Elementary School, Friday morning.

Three lucky students were recognized as the “Summer Slugger Top Performers,” and their teachers received $1,000 for more school supplies.

“Marlins Foundation has done a great job to be able to come out, help kids that need the school supplies to be able to succeed in life,” said former Marlins player Gaby Sanchez. “Just like in baseball, you need a bat and a glove, well, kids need pencils and books in school to be able to further their education.”

Topped off the day with 🍕deliveries from @trevrchrds, @pablojoselopez and @BGraves05. Congrats to the top three performing students of the @Summer_Slugger program! pic.twitter.com/vVoDttkH3p — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 24, 2018

The schoolchildren also enjoyed pizza and received some Marlins gear to cap off the day.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.