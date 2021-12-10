POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nothing says 50 years better than a pink Cadillac, rock and roll music blaring from a 54-foot meter boat, and of course, the king himself.

“I’m Elvis, and we’re here celebrating our 50th Winterfest,” said Rob Kornahrens of Advanced Roofing Teams.

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is in full prep mode, as boats prepare for the greatest show on H2O.

“We’ve got the top trusses, going over 30 feet across the top, another 12 feet out in front of the barge. The legs are about 16-, 17-feet long and those are about 12-inch, 12 by 12 trusses,” said Joe Balisteri.

The Advanced Roofing team is legendary, creating the grandest designs. This year it’s go big or go home, as the parade and Hard Rock celebrate 50 years.

“This is a big year. We took it off for the pandemic. Coming back for our fifth year and the theme is 50 years of hard rock and fun, and we’re the fabulous ’50s,” said Kornahrens.

More than 20,000 watts of sound and a giant LED screen will be present, more than $100,000 worth of equipment.

“We really work hard to just do a great job. If we don’t win, that doesn’t matter. We know we did a great job,” said Balisteri.

If you are heading to the parade, there are some bridge closures you should be aware about.

The Seventh Avenue Bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

FEC Railroad Bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Andrews Avenue Bridge will be closed 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

East Las Olas Boulevard Bridge will be closed 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Third Avenue Bridge will be closed 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Once the parade heads North, Las Olas Boulevard Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunrise Boulevard Bridge will be closed from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Oakland Park Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Commercial Boulevard will be closed from 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

When you see this rocking boat, be prepared to stand up and get on your feet, and do the twist.

“We hope to see people will get up and dance with us, shine lights on us, scream, air horns. It’s really a million people on the sidelines just watching us go. It’s really exciting,” said Kornaherns.

