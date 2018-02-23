Marjory Stoneman Douglas to reopen for students on Wednesday

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie has announced that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will reopen for students on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Students will be on a modified schedule from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. during the first few days of classes so they can readjust to the school.

Runcie also said an open orientation will take place on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for parents and students to ask questions about the reopening.

The superintendent also noted that the county will transfer any student that doesn’t want to return to Stoneman Douglas to another school.

The school was closed on Feb. 14 when a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people and injured 14 others.

