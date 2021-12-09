PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused of posting a threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a social media chat room has faced a judge.

Seventeen-year-old Oliver Manik is currently spending 21 days in Juvenile detention.

He will return to court Dec. 16.

The MSD student was arrested last week and charged with writing threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

He’s currently suspended, and the district will ultimately decide if he will be expelled.

