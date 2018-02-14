Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect described as troubled, gun-obsessed

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Wednesday afternoon, a chilling portrait of the gunman began to emerge.

A student at the school said he knows the shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. “He’s been a troubled kid, and he’s always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him, I guess, an exhilarating feeling.”

The student went on to say the suspect had shown him pictures of guns on his phone.

“I stayed clear of him most of the time. My time in alternate school, I did not want to be with him at all because I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him, because of the impression he gave off,” said the student.

Speaking with reporters, Wednesday evening, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said the suspect appeared to be well prepared for the incident at the Parkland school.

“The shooter wore a gas mask, and he had smoke grenades,” said Nelson. “He went and set off the fire alarm, so the kids would come pouring out of the classrooms into the hall. There, the carnage began.”

Chatter audio between Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed the alleged shooter wore a gas mask.

Investigators said, after opening fire near and inside the school, Cruz traveled off campus.

Cellphone video showed officers taking the suspect into custody a little over a mile away from the school, in the Wyndham Lakes community in Coral Springs, just before 4 p.m.

Officials said he was compliant with officers and was arrested without incident.

Wednesday night, officials released a photo of Cruz, seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants, moments after he was apprehended.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Cruz to Broward Health to be treated for minor injuries. He was then escorted to BSO headquarters, where he was expected to be questioned by detectives.

7News Skyforce showed Cruz in shackles and a hospital gown as he was taken out of a cruiser and escorted into the building.

Investigators said Cruz was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas a few years ago but was expelled for disciplinary reasons.

