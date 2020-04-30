Mario Diaz-Balart donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida congressman has donated his plasma after recovering from COVID-19 in an effort to help those battling the virus.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., who recently recovered from the virus, is the latest to donate his plasma.

Diaz-Balart revealed his diagnosis in March, and he’s encouraging others to do their part to help.

“Giving plasma, giving blood is such an easy thing to do, and yet, it can make such a huge difference to people out there who are really struggling with this very dangerous virus,” Diaz-Balart said.

Diaz-Balart’s wife also donated blood to help those with critical health conditions.

