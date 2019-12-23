Margate school breaks Guinness World Record for largest dreidel

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate school has broken a world record to honor a major Jewish holiday.

The Hebrew Academy Community School celebrated the creation of the World’s Largest Dreidel on Monday at their campus.

“It feels good,” Chabad member Ira Bernstein said. “We beat the unofficial record and the world record in Guinness, so we’re happy, and next year, we’ll see if we can beat this record.”

Sunday marked the beginning of Hanukkah, and the project took two weeks to complete.

School officials said the project would have not been possible without The Home Depot and the entire student body.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.