Margate rescue crews respond to truck in canal

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are currently on the scene after a truck made a crashing stop into a canal in Margate.

Margate Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street just after 11:15 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a red truck could be seen completely submerged underwater.

It remains unclear if the driver sustained any injuries.

