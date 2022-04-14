MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing endangered woman.

The search is on for 33-year-old Jessica Kreitz.

Kreitz was last seen near Northwest 66th Avenue, Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants and was possibly carrying a red bag.

Kreitz has blond hair and sports a nose piercing.

Kreitz reportedly made statements to her family threatening to harm herself before her disappearance.

She is known around the Oakland Park and Coral Springs areas.

If you have any information on Kreitz’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

