Margate Police search for missing endangered man

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the search of a missing endangered person.

According to police, 59-year-old Regan Collier was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Collier is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

He has short black hair with brown eyes and has been known to frequent the area of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Collier has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and anxiety.

Anyone with information regarding Collier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-HELP.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.