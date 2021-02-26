Margate Police search for missing 16-year-old

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
The search is on for 16-year-old Lakeisha Scott.
Scott left her home on Thursday and was likely picked up by a vehicle.
She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black sandals.
If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, please contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.
