MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing teen.

The search is on for 14-year-old Kueen Zakhia Beaman Tarver.

Tarver was last seen leaving her home in the 5700 block of Lakeside Drive, Thursday.

She stands five foot six inches and has long braids.

She was wearing a black Adidas sweat suit and carrying a small purse.

If you have any information on Tarver’s whereabouts, call police.

