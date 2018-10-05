Margate Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl from Margate who was reported missing.
The search is on for Angela Michelle Walker.
Angela was last seen Thursday night at her home in Margate. She stands at 5 feet tall, with long black braided hair.
It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she did have a backpack.
If you have any information on Angela’s whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-972-7111
