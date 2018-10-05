Margate Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl from Margate who was reported missing.

The search is on for Angela Michelle Walker.

Please share! FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Angela Walker, 14, last seen in the area of the 3100 block of Merrick Terrace in Margate. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911. pic.twitter.com/9Rxfn0uRAf — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 5, 2018

Angela was last seen Thursday night at her home in Margate. She stands at 5 feet tall, with long black braided hair.

It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she did have a backpack.

If you have any information on Angela’s whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-972-7111

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.