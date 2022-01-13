MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding an endangered missing woman.

Jeanne Dieurestil was last seen on Wednesday afternoon leaving her Margate home near Southwest 66th Terrace and Southwest Sixth Street.

She was wearing a black sweater with a burgundy t-shirt, black pants and socks, but no shoes.

She’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

If you know where she may be, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.