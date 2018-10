MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found a 14-year-old girl from Margate who was reported missing.

Officers began searching for Angela Michelle Walker after she was reported missing Thursday night.

However, police said Angela was found, and has been reunited with her family.

