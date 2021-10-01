MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate top cop is in some hot water after the city held an emergency meeting.

Chief Jonathan Shaw has been placed on administrative leave following the emergency city commission meeting.

City officials said Shaw faces misconduct allegations that are being investigated by Internal Affairs.

Captain Joseph Galaska has been appointed as acting chief.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.